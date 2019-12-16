Boundary Maintenance Work At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be performing boundary maintenance work from December 16, 2019 through January 10, 2020 on multiple sections of the boundary line at Carlyle Lake. The boundary line maintenance work will consist of uniformed Park Rangers and volunteers walking the boundary lines, replacing signposts, identifying encroachments on government property, inspecting mowing permits, and clearing brush along the boundary line. The maintenance work is performed annually during the winter months when vegetation is at a minimum.

Maintenance is necessary in order to maintain a visible boundary line and to protect the public lands at Carlyle Lake. The areas of emphasis for the 2019-20 boundary maintenance will be from the James Hawn Access Area to the Tamalco Boat Ramp Area.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to assist with boundary line maintenance, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.