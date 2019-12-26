Brooke Tompkins Named GROWMARK Essay Contest Winner

Brooke Tompkins, of Smithboro, has been named the Illinois state winner of the 2020 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “Describe the ‘Farmer of the Future.’ What tools or skills will he or she need to be successful?”

In her contest entry, Tompkins said: “The farmer of the future must be adaptable; willing to embrace and utilize new technology available in order to be successful.”

Tompkins is a student at Mulberry Grove High School and a member of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Matt Elam.

As the contest winner, Tompkins will receive a $500 award from GROWMARK at the Illinois FFA State Convention in Springfield, held in June. The Mulberry Grove FFA chapter will also receive a $300 award in honor of her accomplishment.

Four state runners-up will each receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, in alphabetical order: Hannah Haney, Harrisburg FFA Chapter, Harrisburg, Illinois; Kutler Kitch, West Prairie FFA Chapter, Blandinsville, Illinois; Emma Kuhns, Altamont FFA Chapter, Mason, Illinois; and Felicity Schaffer, Fisher FFA Chapter, Fisher, Illinois.

This is the 27th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.

You can read Brooke’s essay at http://agnewscenter.com/archives.cfm?news=11831.