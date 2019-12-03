Camp Appointed Treasurer

In their meeting Tuesday, the Bond County Board appointed Colleen Camp to the position of Bond County Treasurer, effective January 1 through November 30, 2020. Camp will be sworn in on January 2, since the 1st is a holiday.

The board appointed Lori Kalous, James Tarasuik, and Corky Hutchinson to six-year terms on the Robinson Cemetery Board.

Board members also appointed Robbie Neer, Steven Unterbrink, and Rex Catron to the Bond County 911 Board for three-year terms.

Approval was given to allow a Salvation Army banner on the southwest corner of the Bond County Courthouse lawn.