Cannabis Referendum To Appear On Ballot

Recreational cannabis was a major discussion for the Greenville City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting and the council made some decisions.

Placing an advisory referendum on the March 17 primary election ballot had been previously discussed and the council unanimously approved that action.

Two questions will be on the ballot.

Shall the City of Greenville allow cannabis dispensaries within the city limits and shall the city allow cannabis facilities, including cannabis cultivation centers, cannabis craft growers, cannabis infusers, cannabis processors and cannabis transporter organizations?

The referendum is non-binding, meaning the council is not mandated to follow the results of the vote.

Council members, however, are allowing citizens to voice their opinions through the referendum.

The use of recreational cannabis becomes law in Illinois on January 1.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council looked at several ordinances that would allow or limit cannabis-related businesses.

In the end, the council decided to do nothing and see what the referendum results are.

City Manager Dave Willey advised the council of that option, noting that taking no action is not pushing the voters to believe they are doing something; they are truly doing nothing. He said they would be waiting for the referendum to play out. That action would not prohibit any businesses, but would also not allow them.

Click below to hear his comments:

In order to cover the city if in the future any of the cannabis-related business ends up here, the council vote 5-0 to approve a municipal cannabis retailers’ occupation tax at the rate of three percent of the gross receipts from sales made.

Action on this needed to be done prior to January 1. It would only be in effect if the city eventually allows any cannabis-related businesses.