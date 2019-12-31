Carlyle Lake Increasing Downstream Releases

As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 446.36 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD), with a release of approximately 4,790 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Monday, December 30, 2019 was approximately 11,300 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake is expected to crest at less than 447.0 on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. In order to free up flood control storage in the lake and to continue to provide benefits to other project purposes, in accordance with the water control plan, downstream releases will be increased to 5,500 cfs on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with a maximum release of 7,000 cfs approximately on Monday, January 6, 2020.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.