Bond County VFW Post 1377 has issued a challenge to county groups and organizations to make a donation to the Bond County Salvation Army.

The VFW membership voted recently to donate $500 after hearing about the adverse effects the snow and ice had on the bell ringing campaign.

While the bell ringing ended Christmas Eve, checks can still be sent to the Salvation Army in care of Bradford National Bank in Greenville. Money will be accepted until the middle of January.