ISP Arrest Trooper From Bond County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) arrested Trooper James T. Dierkes, age 29, of Bond County, on Friday on one count each of alleged Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony, and alleged Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony.

On Tuesday, state police received a request for assistance from the Vandalia City Police department, regarding allegations of criminal sexual assault made against Dierkes. The reported incidents allegedly occurred in 2016 during Dierkes’ employment at the Vandalia Community High School, prior to his employment with the ISP.

Agents investigated the allegations made by a victim who stated that she and Dierkes had inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions during his employment at the Vandalia Community High School. The investigation then lead to another victim who alleged she also had inappropriate sexual contact with Dierkes on multiple occasions.

Agents took Dierkes into custody, and he was immediately relieved of duty. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $1 million bond and has been ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

“Illinois State Police Special Agents treated the victim’s allegations as credible and within hours of disclosure initiated an investigation leading to these charges,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP agents are fiercely protective of brave crime victims and fiercely protective of the integrity of the Illinois State Police so we urge any victims to come forward.”

The ISP conducts lengthy, rigorous employment background checks during the application process. Dierkes’ extensive background investigation included his employment at Vandalia Community High School and showed no evidence of criminal misconduct or activity at the time of his application.

Dierkes has been employed with the ISP since June of 2018.

Sexual assault is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is punishable by up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 17.

Anyone wishing to provide additional information is encouraged to call the ISP at (217-622-0924).