Christmas Concert At Greenville First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Greenville is hosting a Christmas concert on Saturday, December 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Elaine Wilson Chobanian and her father, Richard Wilson, will present a program featuring multiple styles of music.

Elaine Wilson Chobanian is a classically trained harpist and violinist, private music instructor, and performer. She has provided music for a wide variety of occasions as well as owning her own private music studio. Elaine and her father, Richard, who plays acoustic guitar and sings, have recorded two CDs together: “Making Memories” and “Christmas Songs of Comfort and Joy”. She has also recorded two solo harp albums.

The public is invited to attend this special concert. The concert is free, however a free-will offering will be received. CDs will be available for purchase.

First Baptist Church is located at 218 E. South Ave. in Greenville. For more information, call 664-1062.