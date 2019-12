Highland firefighters were called into action Tuesday morning.

Crews were paged at 11:43 AM to a camper fire in the 1200 block of 14th Street in Highland.

Fire personnel report heavy fire was coming from the carport area of a home upon their arrival.

The contents of the carport are considered a total loss, but crews were able to minimize damage to the surrounding area.

The Highland-Pierron and St. Jacob Fire Departments provided mutual aid.