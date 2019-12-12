City Holiday Lights Contest

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring a residential holiday lights contest in Greenville.

The “Brighten The Night” contest is open to all Greenville residents within the city limits.

Elaine McNamara, chamber director, said the contest is back by popular demand. She said it’s a great idea and she hopes it grows into something that attracts people from other towns to Greenville to see the lights.

Elaine said you must fill out an entry form, which you can get in the Chamber office before the end of this week (the office will be closed next week). You can also contact Noel Harnetiaux from Bond County Realtors and she’ll send you an application. Forms must be turned in to Bond County Realtors by Thursday, December 19. Entries will be judged on workmanship, originality, use of color, neatness, and holiday spirit. There is no cost to enter.

