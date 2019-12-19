City Hopes To Offset Water Plant Costs With Surveys

The City of Greenville has initiated a campaign with the goal of constructing a new water plant.

The Greenville Growing campaign asks residents to complete a survey to assist in obtaining grant funds to help offset the cost to water users for a new plant.

City Manager Dave Willey said the city is actually giving residents a credit for filling out the survey. If 75% of the community participates, the city can apply, and perhaps receive, grant funds.

Anyone who receives a water bill from the city, either inside are outside of the city limits, is asked to complete a survey.

Willey said completed surveys are also needed from households that don’t receive water bills, such as some apartments. They will not receive the credit, but will receive a $10 card for submitting a survey.

Residents do not have to go searching for the surveys. They’ll be mailed at the end of December and should be in mailboxes by early January. He said there may be a second round, which may include door-to-door visits.

Persons returning surveys to the municipal building by January 31 will have a chance to win free water for one year.