Crimestoppers Seek Tips In Two Cases

Crimestoppers is seeking information on two cases currently under investigation.

The first is a burglary that occurred sometime between the evening hours of December 10th and the early morning hours of December 11th at a Trucking Business Office in Fillmore. A building was unlawfully entered and money and a laptop were stolen.

The second incident is a theft that also occurred sometime between the evening hours of December 10th and the early morning hours of December 11th at a farm on North 9th Avenue, about 3.5 miles east of Taylor Springs. A black colored “PT” brand gooseneck dump-style trailer was stolen. The trailer is sixteen feet long.

If you have any information that would help solve these crimes or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. Tips can be made anonymously. Information leading to an arrest in either case is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.