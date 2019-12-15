DAISY & BEE Awards Given To Local Hospital Colleagues

Recently, HSHS Holy Family Hospital awarded Cindy Crouch, emergency department RN, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Cindy was recognized for providing high-quality care for a patient who was in the emergency room after experiencing a motor vehicle accident. “I want to thank Cindy for making my visit rather enjoyable considering my circumstances,” shared the patient. “You can all be proud of each other and the doctors here.”

“Cindy is very deserving of this recognition,” said Amanda Ennen, director of emergency services. Cindy truly lives by our core values, Respect, Care, Competence and Joy. She is a caring and compassionate nurse, and we are blessed to have her at Holy Family Hospital.”

Twenty other nurses were recognized for being nominated for the DAISY Award:

Brandi Smith, Andria McCarty, Rhonda Hayes, Angela Mueller, Rachel Sanders, Mary Prater, Danielle Cade, Tammie Mosley, Andrea McCarty, Patti Hoffman, DeAnna Phipps, Gabe Gigliotti, Laura Coblentz, Susanna Stewart, Tiffani Ackerman, Shelly Gigliotti, Amy Blum and Laura Garmon.

Additionally, just as a daisy cannot survive without a bee, nurses cannot survive without the outstanding teamwork provided by support colleagues. As such, Heather Bell of the EMS department recently received Holy Family’s Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award.

Due to a previous injury, one of our patients was in need of medical equipment to help them at home,” shared Angie Mueller, RN. “Heather made some calls and found someone who was willing to donate an item that was no longer needed. She even went as far as picking up the item and delivering it to the patient’s home.”

“I am very proud of Heather being named the BEE award winner,” shared Amanda Ennen. “She is always thinking of others and truly cares for all patients we see and provide care for.”

Additional colleagues recognized for BEE nominations include: Nate Alwerdt, Diane Leitschuh, John Berry, Katelyn Knutt, Betty Franklin, Danielle Arnold, Vici Douglas and Amber Glynn.

Nominations for future DAISY and BEE Awards at Holy Family continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff. Submission forms can be downloaded by clicking the “Nominate a Colleague” icon on hshsholyfamily.org.