DAR Donates To VA In St. Louis

The Benjamin Mills Daughter of the American Revolution chapter recently donated items to the John Cochrane Veterans Administration Hospital in St. Louis.

Lisa Stephens, DAR regent, said Broc Kroeger, a son of the American Revolution, delivered the items which were packed in 10 big boxes.

Donations included food, personal care items, clothing, books, blankets and patriotic items.

Stephens said many of the items were donated by DAR members, others were obtained through the Bond County Veteran Care Package Program, and more came through the Greenville University Athletic Department’s student donation drive.

The John Cochrane VA Hospital services veterans in the St. Louis area.