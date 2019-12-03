Death At Greenville FCI

The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons, reports an inmate at Greenville FCI died Monday night at the facility.

Inmate Monte Gann was found unresponsive in his cell in the special housing unit about 7:25 p.m. Monday.

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by FCI staff. Emergency medical service personnel were requested to respond and life-saving efforts continued. Gann was subsequently pronounced dead by EMTs.

Inmate Gann was a 57-year–old male who was sentenced in Missouri to 360 months in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, and distribution of child pornography.

He had been in custody at Greenville FCI since October 3 of 2016.