Don’t Add Unsafe Toys To Your Last Minute Shopping List

With the holiday shopping days ticking down, do you still have young children on your gift list? Before you make those purchases HSHS Holy Family Health Center wants you to remember to consider the safety and age range of the toys.

“To prevent injuries, choose toys that are safe for the age of the child,” said HSHS Medical Group Pediatrician Hannah Strong, DO. “Look for labels to help you judge which toys might not be safe, especially for infants and children under the age of three. For children of all ages, consider if the toys are suited to their skills and abilities.”

Here are some guidelines we endorse from the American Academy of Pediatrics for choosing safe toys for all ages:

Look for toys that have a solid design and a sturdy construction.

Check to see if instructions are clear.

Choose toys for the child’s age, skill level and interest.

Remove tags, strings and ribbons before children play with new toys.

Read the labels to see if there are any fire hazards.

Look for labels that assure the toys have passed a safety inspection.

Be cautious about toys that have button batteries or magnets, which can be harmful if swallowed.

Batteries and/or magnets can cause children serious stomach and intestinal problems—including death—if swallowed. Batteries are also in musical greeting cards, remote controls, hearing aids and other small electronics. Remember to keep button batteries away from young children and call 911 if a child swallows one.

To learn more about toy safety and shopping tips, visit: https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/news-features-and-safety-tips/Pages/Toy-Safety-Tips-from-the-American-Academy-of-Pediatrics.aspx.