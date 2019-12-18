Fair Board Elects Members & Officers

During the Bond County Fair Association regular December meeting, board members and officers were elected.

Selected to the board were Katie Perkins and Dave Freeman, a former board member.

Re-elected to the board were Kevin Devore and Adrianne Eilers.

All board officers were re-elected. They include Craig Woker as president, Kevin Devore as vice-president, Adrianne Eilers as secretary, and Kathy Hanke as treasurer.

The 2020 Bond County Fair has been scheduled for Thursday, July 30 through Tuesday, August 4.