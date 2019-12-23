Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle accident Sunday at 5:17 AM.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on I-55 near milepost 68, 5 miles south of Farmersville, when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled-over.

The driver, 53 year old Daniel C. Behrends, of Sullivan, MO, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. Behrends was air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The front and rear seat passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to state police, and were ejected from the vehicle.

The rear seat passenger, 51 year old Alvin Hunter, of Sullivan, MO, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The front seat passenger, 33 year old Raven E. Smith, of Sullivan, MO, was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with serious injuries.