FNB Announces December Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of December’s Student of the Month honor.

Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees.

The December Students of the Month are:

Thomas Ritchey, Vandalia High School, nominated by Julie Lay

Hayden Seaton, Ramsey High School, nominated by Michael Brackett

Colton Hill, Patoka High School, nominated by Justin Venhaus and Nicole Gebke

Megan Hallemann, Greenville High School, nominated by Jason Pierce and Steve Zimmerman

Brayden Mosley, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Karla Rogers (pictured at top)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the second year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.