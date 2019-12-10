FNB Receives 5-Star Status

The FNB Community Bank has again been awarded the top rating by Bauer Financial, Inc. The recent announcement of The FNB earning the 5-star rating for the period ending September 30 marks the 119th consecutive quarter the bank has been given the designation.

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The FNB Community Bank, commented, “As a bank committed to our community for 154 years, our business model has been ‘serving the needs of farms, neighborhoods, and businesses.’ The Bauer Financial Rating service has been committed to delivering completely independent banking ratings based on the same strict barometer to rate all banks for 36 years. Recognition with Bauer Financial’s highest rating for 119 consecutive quarters confirms to our communities, customers, employees, directors and shareholders that we are meeting the banking and financial needs of those we serve.”

Todd Shulman, board president, added, “We at The FNB Community Bank take pride in our strong capital position, stability and performance. To be recognized as a superior, 5-star bank by Bauer Financial, a honor we have received for over 29 straight years, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and management. Our unwavering commitment is to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve.”

In addition to capital ratio, other criteria are used to determine the Bauer Financial Star-Rating. Some of these include but are not limited to: profitability/loss trend, evaluating the level of delinquent loans, charge-offs and repossessed assets, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment rating (CRA), historical data and liquidity.

In June, the bank announced that it was converting from a federal-chartered to a state-chartered bank. With this came a name and logo change. This is the first quarter the institution has earned the 5-star Bauer rating as The FNB Community Bank.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Bauer Financial Inc. has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry since 1983. Each bank and credit union is required to file a detailed financial report with federal regulators four times a year. Bauer Financial obtains this data in its raw form from the government. Upon completion of a thorough analysis, a star-rating is assigned based on a scale of zero to five stars with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays for its rating, nor can they avoid a rating.

Founded in Vandalia in 1865, The FNB Community Bank also has branches in Patoka, Ramsey, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.