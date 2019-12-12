Food Baskets Distributed This Weekend

Many Bond County residents have donated food and cash for this year’s Bond County Community Canned Food Drive.

Food baskets will be distributed Saturday at the Greenville First Presbyterian church. The deadline to apply for a food basket was earlier this month.

Firefighters from various fire districts in the county will assist in loading food baskets into vehicles.

The time schedule is 9 a.m. for Pocahontas-Old Ripley, 9:30 for Keyesport, 10 for Mulberry Grove-Smithboro, 10:30 for Shoal Creek and 11 for Greenville.