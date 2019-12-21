Four Injured In Montgomery County Crash

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 66 in Montgomery County Friday at 4:25 PM.

A Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on US Route 66 while a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound. The Toyota entered the left lane to pass a vehicle in front of it and struck the Ford head-on. The driver of the Toyota, 83 year old Georgia D. Weidler, of Mt. Olive, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Police report the driver and adult passenger in the Ford, 30 year old Joseph D. Faulkner, of Staunton, and 24 year old Taylor L. Richards, of Staunton, respectively, were not wearing seat belts and were air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries. A one year old juvenile passenger in the Ford was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.