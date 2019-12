Eight senior students at Greenville High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

They are Chloe Beckert, Elijah Borwick, Sarah Brannon, Abbigale Brunk, Jolie Harnetiaux, Daniel Kester, Jade Neudeck, and Olivia Peters.

Approximately 10 percent of high school seniors in Illinois receive the honor, based on exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and their sixth semester class rank.