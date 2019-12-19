Give The Gift Of Life This Holiday Season

During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Clinton County:

Albers

12/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive

Bartelso

12/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 South Washington

Breese

12/23/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road

Carlyle

12/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2591 12th Street

12/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Villa Catherine Assisted Living, 501 Clinton Street

Fayette County:

Farina

12/20/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street