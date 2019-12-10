Greenville FFA Attends 92nd National Convention

Twelve members of the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The highlight of the week was Shelbi McCray receiving her American FFA Degree. Approximately 3,500 American FFA Degrees are handed out each year at the National FFA Convention. That number represents less than half of one percent of all FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors.

The week was also filled with activities including the FFA Career Show, Shopping Mall, Competitions, tours, and the most important, the convention meetings. The meetings featured Bob Goff, Best Selling Author of Love Does was the opening Keynote Speaker. Members also heard from Michelle Poler, the founder of Hello Fears and she also faced 100 fears in 100 days, plus National FFA Officer’s retiring addresses.

The members also participated in activities including Brett Young and Tenille Townes Concert and the World’s Toughest Rodeo, a bull riding competition.

The career show was packed full of fun activities to help learn about the many different careers in agriculture. The career show had everything from rock climbing, bow hunting to game shows. This event also featured many new and advanced tools used in agriculture today.

Not only was the week full of events at the convention center but also tours of many different businesses. The tours included Apache Sprayer Assembly Plant in Mooreville, IN. Others tours around Indianapolis were the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Corteva Agrisciences, Kelsey Farms and Ingredion Starch Production Plant.

National FFA Convention was a great learning experience and a way to meet new people from across the nation. The members varied in visiting from the state of Alaska to Puerto Rico and from the state of Maine to Hawaii.