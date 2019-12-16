Greenville Knights Of Columbus Donate Coats

The Greenville Knights of Columbus recently donated many new coats to the Greenville Elementary School to support students who may be in need this winter.

Under the direction of Brother Knight Dave Tabor, the Greenville organization donated over 50 coats. The coats were either purchased by Knight members or donated by members of the St. Lawrence parish. Tabor worked closely with school personnel to identify the need at the local school, and then challenged the local K of C organization to meet that need.

Tabor, along with past Grand Knight Joe Whalen, presented the coats to Greenville Elementary principal Eric Swingler.

Greenville Grand Knight Randy Alderman said, “One of the goals of the Knights of Columbus is to provide warmth for children during the cold winter months. Some families struggle to make ends meet for even for the most essential needs, including winter coats.” He added, “We have asked the school to let us know if additional coats are needed, and our local organization will fulfill that need.”

Nationally, the Knights of Columbus organization have distributed hundreds of thousands of new winter coats.

For more information on the Greenville Knights of Columbus, visit www.GreenvilleKnights.com.