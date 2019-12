Cookies are a special treat during the holiday season.

They are also the subject of a special day at the Greenville Public Library on Wednesday, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. She said the special designation is “Bake Cookies Day”. The first 25 patrons to check out material from the library will receive a small cookie mix. She said this is a popular promotion.

The library is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.