Greenville Man Publishes Sci-Fi Book

Brian Pearman of Greenville has published his first book.

“The Collapse” was released in mid-October. Pearman said the science fiction book is about a group of friends trying to get home during the apocalypse.

It took him about a year to complete the book. Brian told Jeff Leidel he’s wanted to publish a book for a long time and is very excited.

Pearman will also release a collection of short stories soon and hopes to write a sequel to “The Collapse”.

“The Collapse” can be purchased on Amazon.

A 2004 graduate of Greenville High School, Pearman is also an accomplished artist.