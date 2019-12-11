Greenville Man Publishes Sci-Fi Book

Brian Pearman of Greenville has published his first book.
“The Collapse” was released in mid-October. Pearman said the science fiction book is about a group of friends trying to get home during the apocalypse.
It took him about a year to complete the book. Brian told Jeff Leidel he’s wanted to publish a book for a long time and is very excited.
Pearman will also release a collection of short stories soon and hopes to write a sequel to “The Collapse”.
“The Collapse” can be purchased on Amazon.
A 2004 graduate of Greenville High School, Pearman is also an accomplished artist.