Greenville Police & DEA Partner In Local Case

Monday morning, Greenville police assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration Fairview Heights agency regarding a box delivered to a residence in the northwest part of the city.

Police advised the DEA had information a suspicious package had been delivered there. The local department was contacted shortly after 10 a.m. DEA agents requested that city police accompany them at the location.

The package, suspected to have contraband, was seized. Greenville Police Sergeant Deb Keserauskis reported over 400 grams of marijuana were allegedly found in the box.

She said the DEA requested the Greenville Police Department take over the case. The sergeant indicated the department is attempting to develop more information that could result in charges being filed against a suspect.