Greenville Public Library Holiday Schedule

The Greenville Public Library has adjusted its schedule for the holidays, according to Library Director Jo Keillor.

The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 & 25, and Tuesday and Wednesday, December 31 & January 1. No checked out materials will be due on those days.

Keillor reported the library’s Food For Fines Program continues through December 30. She is pleased with the participation so far.

Non-perishable, non-expired foods are being accepted in place of fines for items returned in December.

All food donations, submitted this month in exchange for fines, will be given to the Bond County Food Pantry.