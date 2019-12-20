Highland First Baptist Church Celebrates 70 Years

The First Baptist Church of Highland recently celebrated 70 years of ministry.

Beginning with 34 members in 1949, the First Baptist Church initially met in a building in downtown Highland. That building was destroyed by fire in 1953 and that same year the congregation built its own church in the 1300 block of Poplar Street.

A 1997 fire destroyed that building, prompting a new church to be constructed at the present site of 2709 Poplar Street.

Current Pastor Reverend Rob Kirbach said he is excited to see what God has in store for the church in the future. “One thing won’t change,” he said,” we’ll continue to focus on serving others the best we can. That’s our mission.”