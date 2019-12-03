Home Invasion Reported

Greenville police continue to investigate the report of a home invasion received at 6:39 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred at a house in the 1200 block of East State Route 140, between Greenville High School and the Unit 2 Early Childhood Building.

Police received a 911 call at 6:39 p.m. that three black males with rifle-styled firearms allegedly entered the home, threatened to shoot the occupants and demanded their valuables.

The subjects fled the home when 911 was called and were gone when police arrived. Police were given the description of a vehicle which went west on Illinois Rt. 140.