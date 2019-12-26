Hospital Donates Over $1,000 To LRCF

HSHS Holy Family Hospital raised $1,050.00 in proceeds from the 8th Annual Pink Bowl, an annual football game between the Greenville Comets and Vandalia Vandals. The proceeds were donated to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Pictured above, from left to right, are Joe Alstat, athletic director at Greenville High School, Todd Hutchinson, Greenville Comets head football coach, Carol Dodson, chief nursing officer for HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Patty Brooks with the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation and Jason Clay, athletic director at Vandalia Community High School.