Wi-Fi Hotspots At Greenville Public Library

Need some Wi-Fi service for a week? Check out the Greenville Public Library.

Jo Keillor, library director, says the new service allows library patrons to check out a Wi-Fi hotspot, a device that allows you to have Wi-Fi wherever Sprint provides coverage. The library has 5 hotspots that you can check out for a week. There’s a limit of one per household per month. They can be checked out for a week, with no renewals.

The late fee for hotspots is $5 per day and after 3 days, the service is cut off to the hotspot and the user will be charged $200, since the equipment is costly to replace.

Keillor is happy to offer the service to library users.

Hotspots are available free of charge, however the person checking one out must have a library card.