Housing Authority Discusses Repositioning In Special Meeting

Information about the reasons the Bond County Housing Authority is heading in the direction of repositioning its housing program was presented at a special meeting Wednesday night.

Housing residents, three Bond County Board members, State’s Attorney Dora Mann and representatives from the City of Greenville were among those in attendance.

It was reported the Department of Housing and Urban Development is pushing very small and small housing authorities, such as Bond County, to change its operations to use Section 8 funding through the federal agency.

It was noted that going to what is called a housing choice voucher system would still protect tenants currently in local housing units and what they pay would still be based on income. It would also increase funding for the authority.

Eric Hanson, an attorney who has worked with HUD-related matters, told the audience the board is trying to maintain and preserve affordable housing in Bond County. He said there are a few different options to explore, but the Authority will definitely have to reposition itself and change how it is financed.

Adam Evans, board member with the housing authority, said the goal is for the authority to remain in existence to serve residents and still have the money to operate. He emphasized the goal is not to sell the housing units. He said HUD will not allow the Authority to sustain what it is doing now.

Any changes could be done in phases. The housing authority has a total of 154 units in Greenville, Sorento, Pocahontas, and Keyesport.

More information is available by contacting executive director Claudia Collins at 664-2321.