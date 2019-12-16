Housing Authority To Conduct Informational Meeting

The Bond County Housing Authority is conducting an informational meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the authority’s community room in Greenville.

Information will be presented about a proposed future plan for the housing authority.

No questions will be taken from the floor as anyone with questions must submit them in writing prior to the meeting.

In May, the Bond County Board was told by housing authority representatives that Housing and Urban Development was working to get out of public housing and was encouraging entities to reposition themselves to receive funding through Section 8 with the Department of Housing.