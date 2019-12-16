HSHS Hospitals Adjust Visiting Guidelines During Flu Season

With flu activity now classified as regional in our area of Illinois, visitors to the hospitals in the HSHS Southern Illinois Division are reminded of the important role everyone plays in guarding patient safety.

The HSHS Southern Illinois Division Hospitals include:

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland

Each of these hospitals are providing respiratory etiquette stations at hospital entrances, which have tissues, masks and sanitizing hand gel for visitors.

During flu season, the HSHS Southern Illinois Division hospitals highly recommend the following visiting guidelines:

DO NOT visit hospital patients if you:

Have a cold or any flu-like symptoms including fever or chills, sore throat, body or muscle aches, headache, cough or runny nose.

Are under age 18 years of age.

A limit of only two people should visit a patient at any one time.

As always, soap and hand sanitizers should be used when entering and leaving a patient’s room.

For more information about the flu, visit flu.gov.

It is not too late to get a flu shot. Check with your local physician’s office. Vaccinations are also available at HSHS Medical Group urgent care clinics – to find one nearest you, visit https://www.hshsmedicalgroup.org/Find-Care/Urgent-Care.aspx.