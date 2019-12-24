HSHS Medical Group Awards Colleague Of The Month

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to award Kelly Voss, RN, with their December Colleague of the Month Award. Kelly is a registered nurse at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine in Highland, Illinois.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. Kelly’s nominator said, “She connects with her patients and providers as well as other colleagues. She works well across departments to meet the needs of our patients. She promptly responds to requests and concerns and does not stop until her job is complete.” Her nominator added, “Kelly is a major asset to HSHS Medical Group and supports our mission every day.”

“Every day I try to make a difference for my patients and coworkers, even if it is as simple as looking something up, going over results, listening to problems or refilling a prescription order,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s source of inspiration is her mother. When not working, Kelly can be found spending time with her two daughters and husband. They enjoy Jeep and Ranger rides, and she also enjoys crafting.