KC Board Approves Institutional Plan

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Wednesday, December 18, for its regular monthly meeting.

Trustees approved the beginning of the renovation of the loft area above the college cafeteria to create a more inclusive lounge area for students to gather to relax or study in between classes. The new student loft will enhance the KC student experience by providing areas for building friendships, networking, and enhancing academic and leadership skills which leads to overall student success. Improving student on-campus gathering areas has been highlighted by students, college personnel and visitors to the campus as being a need for the College to address. This renovation was made possible from a foundation donor.

Trustees also approved the College’s Fiscal Year 2020 Institutional Plan, which provides a roadmap for the College’s continued development in order to meet the needs of an always evolving student population and community. KC President George Evans noted one of the highlights of the plan is the creation of a three-year strategic plan which will encompass several different areas of the college including an overall master facilities plan for the main campus and education centers, a strategic enrollment plan, emergency management plan and a master information technology plan. The new strategic plan is currently being developed for implementation in July of next year.

In other action Wednesday evening, the Board:

Approved the purchase of an automated medication dispensing system for the Nursing program from Medical Shipment, LLC of Skokie, Illinois for $35,998. The College received an Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Nursing School Grant to purchase the new equipment.

Purchased an Ellucian Colleague Student Planning Module for $39,143 to assist students in managing their schedules and registration online.

In personnel action Wednesday evening trustees approved a resolution granting first-year probationary faculty Laura Mondy (Computer Information Technology) and Cheryl Rushing (Physical Therapy Assistant) to second-year probationary status; second-year probationary status instructors Cory Wellen (Welding) and David Michael (Accounting) to third-year probationary status; and third-year instructors Alexis Myers (Early Childhood Education), Lyle Gross (Industrial Technology), Candace Sloat (Radiology) and Rebecca McElhose (Nursing) to tenure status. The board also approved the following tenured faculty be granted continued employment through August 2021: Pete Donnelly (Carpentry), Angenien Huffstutler (Computer Information Technology), Kelli Malone (Cosmetology), William Waggoner (Agriculture), Bill Mathena (Biology), Steve Normansell (English), John Orlet (English), Brad Odum (Health), Jodi Palm (Math), Cliff Jourdan (Music), Christena Elliot (Math), Natalie Iebendahl, Sharon Shanafelt, Lisa Barrow, and Lisa Ring (Nursing), and Michelle Wessell (Physical Therapy Assistant).

The board also:

Approved a resolution creating a Director of Workforce Engagement and Career Services. This position is being established to work with area employers to ensure the College is providing the training their workforce requires, as well as developing partnerships that lead to employment opportunities for students once they graduate.

Employed Sara Wiechert of Okawville as a full-time Assistant Bookstore Manager.

Approved a resolution that will bring the College in compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s updated Overtime Exemption Rule under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FSLA).

Transitioned a Senior Accountant Position from 30 to 40 hours.