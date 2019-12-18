Koontz Named Principal Of The Year

Mulberry Grove Principal Bobby Koontz has received an honor from the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Koontz was named the region’s secondary school principal of the year.

Bobby Koontz is a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School.

He was hired as Unit 1’s elementary school principal in the summer of 2015, and became Mulberry Grove Junior High/High School principal the summer of 2018.

Presenting the award to Koontz was Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Superintendent Stephen Phillips.