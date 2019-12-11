KPD Approves Levy, Talks Grant

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and approved the tax levy for taxes to be collected in 2020.

The levy is $357,500 which is $8,580 higher than this past year’s levy.

No truth in taxation hearing was held since the increase is about 2.4 percent. A hearing is necessary if the increase is over 5 percent.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein reported since the bond payment next year is lower, he anticipates the total tax rate for the district will be lower.

The state has funds available through a grant program for brick and mortar projects. Sauerwein said that news renewed discussions about the possibility of a recreation center.

The deadline to apply is January 21. To apply, the park district must own the property where the proposed project would go.

The KPD board has not made a decision whether to apply for the grant.

The board approved a transfer of $5,000 from the general fund to the recreation fund.

It also approved a sanitary sewer line easement and agreement with the City of Greenville for installation of a line west of Jaycee Park.