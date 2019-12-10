MG FFA In Dairy Foods Career Development Event

Nine members of the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter competed in the Section 19 Dairy Foods Career Development Event. On Wednesday, December 4th, six schools traveled to the Hillsboro High School to test their knowledge on dairy products. Throughout the competition students identified cheeses, tainted milk, and non-dairy and dairy products.

Sam Hootselle placed 1st individually, Lydia Stief placed 3rd, Alexis Kelley placed 4th, Caitlin Hebenstreit placed 6th, and Brittney McMillin placed 8th out of 34 individuals. The team placed 1st overall. The group will travel to Champaign for the Illinois State Dairy Foods CDE on December 14th.