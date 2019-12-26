More Charges Against Dierkes

Additional criminal charges have been filed in Fayette County Circuit Court against James T. Dierkes, age 29, of Donnellson.

Earlier this month, Dierkes was charged with alleged felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and alleged felony criminal sexual assault.

When Dierkes appeared in court on December 19, he was advised a grand jury met on December 11 and indicted him on the two original counts.

He was also advised the state was filing nine additional felony counts of alleged criminal sexual assault.

It is alleged the incidents involved two teenaged victims.

Dierkes had been employed as an art teacher at the Okaw Area Vocational School in Vandalia. He most recently was a trooper with Illinois State Police, having been employed there since June of 2018.

In court last week, Judge Don Sheafor set Dierkes’ bond on the new charges at $500,000. His bond remains $1 million on the original charges.

The defendant has waived preliminary hearings in the cases.

A hearing is scheduled for January 4 on defense motions to reduce both bonds.