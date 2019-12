Information was released Tuesday by the federal bureau of prisons that a male inmate at the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell Monday about 7:25 p.m.

Efforts to revive him were not successful.

In an update, the BOP reports the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the death of 57-year-old Monte Gann.

A news release indicated no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.