More On Reported Home Invasion

Greenville police continue to investigate a report received Monday evening of a home invasion along East Illinois Rt. 140.

It was reported by a caller that three, black men with guns entered the house then fled in a vehicle when police were called.

WGEL contacted city police Wednesday. Sergeant Stefan Neece said the department is investigating the possibility the suspects were known by at least one of the victims in the house.

He added police are also looking into the possibility it was an isolated incident.