More Talk On Unit Two Boundaries

The Bond County Unit 2 school board met December 16, and while it was not an agenda item, several district residents, most from the Sorento area, attended to assess the school boundaries issue.

Ten made comments to the board.

This was the first meeting since one board member asked for another option and data of what the effect would be to close Sorento School.

The proposed boundary maps, which can be reviewed on the school district’s website, are designed to send more students to Sorento school. There are currently 108 students at Sorento.

Those speaking at the recent meeting addressed the quality and advantages of a small school to students, specifically Sorento. Several addressed the efforts underway by a community organization to improve the village as a whole.

While it was originally announced the district wanted to make decisions in January or February, a couple of board members indicated they were not in a hurry to act, preferring to obtain all data that could be obtained.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported the board is planning to hold public meetings regarding boundaries.

District residents can still fill out surveys on the website to express their opinions about boundaries.