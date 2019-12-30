New Year’s Eve Operation Safe Ride

Operation Safe Ride is returning to Bond County this New Year’s Eve.

Safe, sober transportation will be provided, free of charge, to those wanting rides to and from their partying spots inside Bond County. Hours are 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said this is the second year the program has been offered. Rides will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and you are encouraged to call Bond County Transit early to set up a ride. Their number is 664-9844. Chief Workman said he hopes people will utilize the service and keep the roads safe.

Click below to hear his comments:

The program is offered by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, Bond County Transit and State Farm Insurance Agent Jason Wiegman.