Precinct Committee Candidates On Ballot

Candidates for Bond County precinct committeemen have filed for the primary. Monday was the final day.

While each major political party has 25 committeemen, one for each precinct in the county, there were only seven people who filed as Republicans and 6 as Democrats.

The Republican candidates are Bernard Myers in LaGrange 1, Doug Marti in Central 1, George Barber in Central 1A, Barbara Kirkman in Central 2, Carol Lingley in Central 5, Tom Qualls in Central 6 and Colleen Camp in Central 7.

Democrat candidates include Eldon Young in Shoal Creek 3, Dennis Potthast in LaGrange 2, Travis Edwards in Burgess 1, Dan Sidwell in Old Ripley, Branson Carter in Central 1A, and Donald Albert in Central 3.

Precinct committeemen are elected in the primary, which will be on March 17.

Parties fill openings after the election with appointments.