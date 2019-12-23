Salvation Army Update

The Bond County Salvation Army is creeping toward its goal.

Mary Young, bell ringing campaign coordinator, reported the total collected through Saturday was $20,732.86. That is still short of the goal of $26,000.

It was a good past Saturday for the local Salvation Army chapter.

According to Young, $2,732.86 was collected in the kettle at Capri IGA on Saturday. That was the day IGA also pledged to match the first $1,000 donated.

Bell ringing continued at the three Greenville locations on Monday and ended at noon on Christmas Eve.

Donations by check can still be sent to the Bond County Salvation Army in care of Bradford National Bank in Greenville. They will be accepted until mid-January.