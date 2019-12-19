Semi Truck In Lake Shuts Down I-70

A semi truck ran off of I-70 and into Silver Lake near Highland Thursday around 11 AM. Illinois State Police told WGEL it’s not known what caused the truck to leave the roadway, but the driver was not injured.

Highland-Pierron Fire Chief Phil Decker told WGEL the cab of the truck was partially submerged and the driver was sitting on the steering wheel to stay out of the water when crews arrived. Decker said the semi was eastbound and crossed all four lanes of I-70 before crashing into the lake.

Due to the unique nature of the accident, the process of clearing the accident was especially lengthy, with crews and officials on the scene for several hours.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were at least partially, and at times fully, closed between the 26 and 29 miler markers until 3 PM Thursday.

In addition to the Highland-Pierron Fire Department and State Police, the Highland City Fire Department, Highland EMS, Highland Police, and Madison County Hazmat team were all on the scene. The Illinois EPA was also on scene and will be monitoring the small amount of fuel that had leaked into the lake. There is no threat to the public or to the water supply.